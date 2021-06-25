Kansas City area placed under severe thunderstorm watch Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area that includes the Kansas City metro.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

In Kansas, the watch includes Johnson, Linn, Miami and Leavenworth counties.

In Missouri, the watch includes Jackson, Cass, Clay, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray, Carroll, Saline, Cooper, Howard and Pettis counties.

Storms are expected to form between 2 and 5 p.m. with the strongest parts focusing south of Interstate 70 in the metro.

Hail, high wind and even a small tornado are possible with the storms.