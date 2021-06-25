Watch
Weather Blog: Friday Afternoon Weather Update

Jeff Penner
Posted at 12:36 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:36:03-04

Good Friday afternoon bloggers,

Wow! Three months of rainfall has fallen the last 7 days around St. Joseph, mostly occurring Thursday night!

More thunderstorms will form today between 2 and 5 PM. It looks like the heaviest may focus along and south of I-70 where rain is needed. That being said, even dry locations can see quick flash flooding as rainfall rates will be 1"-3" per hour.

The 5 minute video below goes into detail on the next thunderstorms and the weekend weather.

Be weather aware, "Turn Around Don't Drown" and
Have a great weekend!

