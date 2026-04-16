Kansas City-area recycling plant weighs in on proposed Missouri bill aimed at phasing out single-use plastics

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A bill has been introduced in the Missouri House that involves what is known as single-use plastics, such as plastic grocery bags or disposable plastic silverware.

If approved, this legislation would eventually prohibit state parks from using single-use plastics at concession stands and retail shops.

"So, at least we can keep plastic waste out of these pristine, ecologically significant and historically important places," explained State Rep. Colin Wellenkamp, R-District 105, who is a sponsor for HB 3193.

It would also repeal Missouri's current preemptive ban on banning these items, basically letting cities or municipalities decide for themselves if they want to enact a ban.

"Plastic waste is becoming more and more prevalent in our environment, and it’s particularly acute in our area, with Missouri being a drainage state for both the Missouri River and the Mississippi River," Wellenkamp adds.

The bill had a public hearing Thursday in Jefferson City with six people testifying in favor of it, most of them environmentalists. One person who represented the Missouri Beverage Association testified in opposition.

Supporters say it is a start in cutting back on plastic pollution in our environment.

"So, the plastic pollution crisis is something that we are all very affected by. We all see it very readily within our environment and our ecosystems," explains Tessa Thomas with the Missouri River Bird Observatory.

She said while recycling certainly helps, she would like to see the pressure taken off the consumer and put on companies through legislative action.

Meanwhile, KSHB 41 News spoke to employees with GFL Environmental Inc., the company Kansas City, Missouri, uses for recycling.

Chase Lucas/KSHB 41 GFL Environmental Inc.

They gave us a tour of the recycling plant in Harrisonville, where they handle virtually all the curbside recycling for Kansas City residents.

Employees said any legislation that cuts down on single-use plastic would make their jobs easier.

"Yes, we hate those (plastic bags) because they have no value and they contaminate everything. They fly everywhere and they can jam up our equipment, and shut the plant down," Tom with GFL said. "If they build up in the wrong places, they’re just a menace. They’re just terrible."

Out of all the material the Harrisonville plant handles, they estimate they have to sort out and throw away nearly 22% of what the receive.

And, they receive a lot — an estimated 1,100 tons a week.

Of the 78% that is able to be recycled, about 8% to 9% of that is plastic, but GFL estimates 80% to 90% of the questions they get on what can and can't be recycled involves plastic.

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute finds out what can and can't be recycled

To help clear up confusion, the MidAmerica Region Council (MARC) updated a list on what can be recycled and where it can be recycled.

For example, you can't put grocery bags in your bins at the curb, but you can take them to designated collection sites at certain retail locations, such as some supermarkets.

To see MARC's update list, click here. The list applies to all communities in the Kansas City metro.

To search for locations to recycle items that can't be put in your personal recycling bin, visit RecycleSpot's website.

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