Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City-area residents protest ICE actions in Thursday night event in KCMO

KCK Ice protest Jan 8.jpeg
Isabella Ledonne/KSHB
KCK Ice protest Jan 8.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 100 people lined the sidewalks Thursday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in protest of ongoing ICE activities across the country.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne was there as people chanted in protest.

KCK Ice protest Jan 8.jpeg

The event comes just more than a day after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Good spent two years living in Kansas City before she and her partner moved to the Twin Cities in 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us