Kansas City-area residents protest ICE actions in Thursday night event in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 100 people lined the sidewalks Thursday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, in protest of ongoing ICE activities across the country.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne was there as people chanted in protest.

Isabella Ledonne/KSHB

The event comes just more than a day after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Good spent two years living in Kansas City before she and her partner moved to the Twin Cities in 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

