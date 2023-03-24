Kansas City-area school, organization team up to bring murals inside building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The walls inside a Kansas City middle school are being transformed thanks to students and artists.

SprayKC partnered with Guadalupe Centers Middle School to paint murals featuring positive messages inspired by students.

“The artist (has) done their best to digest what the kids have given them and reflect that into the art. So when they walk in, hey, that was an idea I came up with, I see what I did here," explained SprayKC founder Vince Sanders.

The organization has painted murals inside other schools. Teacher Carolyn Duff heard about their work and contacted them.

“We’ve been studying street art as our point of inquiry and I was looking at how to connect that with our community," said Duff.

Artists that painted the murals said they wanted the creations to reflect the students' lives and inspire them to do more.

“I just included a lot of things that they experience on a daily basis whether it’s at school or outside of school. Things that kids love and enjoy, which (are) soccer, video games, technology, music," said artist Katie Lee.

Artist Warren Harvey said he wants to pour into his work, which is the most important thing when it comes to his art.

