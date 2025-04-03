Kansas City area shoppers continue to spend amid economic uncertainty.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American people waited and received a sliver of clarity Wednesday afternoon on President Trump's tariff plans.

"This is one of the most important days, in my opinion, in American history," Trump said. "It's our Declaration of Economic Independence."

President Trump's new tariffs reach nearly all U.S. trade partners.

Evan Vucci/AP President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington, as White House staff secretary Will Scharf watches.

Kansas City area consumers are still spending amid economic uncertainty.

"We have a weekly date night that we do, so that’s not going to change, that’s still super important to us. We’re still going to do that," Sha-Lyndia Johnson told KSHB 41. "Then, of course, supporting our local communities is important.”

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index dropped 7.2 points in March.

Through economic strife during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marty Enslein, co-owner of The Farmhouse restaurant in Kansas City's River Market, has learned to adapt.

"We can turn like that," he said.

In the restaurant's farm-to-table approach, Enslein is able to adapt to rising input costs.

"We have a ribeye steak," he said. "If we need to bring the price point down, we can go with the sirloin steak. Instead of $28 for a steak, now you’re at $20 for a steak, hypothetically," Enslein said.

With in-house menu printing and partnerships with numerous local farmers, his options to cut costs in-house and for the consumer are available.

Enslein told KSHB 41 customers keep packing into the restaurant.

"We're very lucky," he said. "I have not seen a change in spending habit."

The National Restaurant Association reports 48% of adults say they're not eating out as much as they'd like. That's up from 42% in September 2024.

President Trump's tariff orders on Wednesday have the National Restaurant Association concerned for the impact it will have on restaurants.

"Applying new tariffs at this scale will create change and disruption that restaurant operators will have to navigate to keep their restaurants open," National Restaurant Association President & CEO Michelle Korsmo said in a press release. "The biggest concerns for restaurant operators—from community restaurants to national brands—are that tariffs will hike food and packaging costs and add uncertainty to managing availability, while pushing prices up for consumers."

Enslein's concern with the tariffs is it would impact product packaging, like cardboard, coffee beans, and liquor bottles.

"Now you have almost like a double tariff so to speak," Enslein said.

Kansas City area consumers told KSHB 41 while they might be willing to spend on luxuries like eating out, major employment changes and cost-of-goods increases might make them think twice.

“I’m spending so much on rent," Hannah Pinson, a Kansas City area shopper told KSHB 41. "If I had to spend anymore, I would feel like I would have to cut back.”

Enslein says he believes many people are waiting to see what happens.

"You hear about tariffs now, but you don’t know what that means two months from now," he said. "Somebody might say instead of going out to breakfast, I might just make breakfast at home.”

