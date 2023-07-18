Kansas City-area storm damage adds to busy roofing season

KANSAS CITY, Mo — People across the Kansas City area continued to pick up debris in their yards Tuesday afternoon after multiple storms over the past week.

Tim White, production manager at Shamrock Roofing, said requests keep coming in.

“We got quite a few phone calls and then just doubled, tripled, quadrupled since that storm last night,” White said. “It’s non-stop.”

There are a few things you can do to find out if your roof needs a redo:



Walk around your property

If you find any shingles or see tree limbs, you might have damage

Know how old your roof is. The older the roof, the more likely there’s been damage.

If you can get into your attic to look around for damage.

Leaks and water damage from unattended damage can cause more issues down the line.

“Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it isn’t there,” White said. “By the time you see it, it may be doing more damage than it’s supposed to.”

Shamrock said inspections are free, so there’s no harm in checking to see if you have damage from any of the storms over the past week.

