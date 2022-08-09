Watch Now
Kansas City Area Transportation Authority announces Frank White III as interim CEO

Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 09, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority has announced Frank White III as the organization's interim CEO.

The news comes after former CEO Robbie Makinen resigned on Wednesday, July 27, after being with KCATA since 2016.

White has served as the vice president of RideKC Development Corporation for the past two years.

Details of White's contract will be released later, the agency said.

KCATA will hold a national search for a permanent president an CEO in the near future, according to a spokesperson for the organziation.

