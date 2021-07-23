Kansas City Area Transportation Authority honors killed bus operator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will honor Shirley Muhammad, a part-time bus operator, on Friday with a 60 second bus pullover.

At 11 a.m., all KCATA buses will pull over and turn on all their vehicle lights for a minute, according to a news release.

Muhammad was killed in her home earlier this month along with her son, Jaelin Ransom, and daughter, Tyla Ransom. Rahman Muhammad has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder for the death of his mother and siblings.

Muhammad was an KCATA operator for about 24 years.

"We knew her as someone who quietly conducted herself but was eager to exceed expectations," Robbie Makinen, KCATA president and CEO, said in the release.