Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kansas City area under a winter storm warning

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 Weather
Winter storm warning Feb. 17, 2022
Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:09:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has officially put the Kansas City area under a winter storm warning beginning at midnight Thursday.

The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The warning said that there is expected to be heavy mixed precipitation, snow accumulations of four to six inches, ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch and winds gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the warning said about travel. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

The counties affected are Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties on the Kansas side and Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Macon, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry Counties on the Missouri side.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!