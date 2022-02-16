KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has officially put the Kansas City area under a winter storm warning beginning at midnight Thursday.

The warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The warning said that there is expected to be heavy mixed precipitation, snow accumulations of four to six inches, ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch and winds gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.

"Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the warning said about travel. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

The counties affected are Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson Counties on the Kansas side and Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Macon, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry Counties on the Missouri side.