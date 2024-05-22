Kansas City-area veterans carry memories of fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of Memorial Day, veterans in Kansas City walked in honor of family and friends who have served.

But the premise of "Carry the Load" is so much more to 18-year veteran Mike Vinson.

Vinson, who served in the Air Force, said his walk was intentional. He joined Wednesday's group for half of the journey from North Kansas City to the World War I Memorial.

Along the way, he thought of family and friends he'd lost.

"For me, it’s more about those who have taken their own lives in the last several years, people who have worked for me and people who just couldn’t deal with some of the stress," Vinson said.

He said he now carries the mental load they couldn't while cherishing their memories.

"Those who have to give up their lives and put it on the line when others don’t," Vinson said.

The organization arranged different legs of walks throughout the country, ending in Dallas on Memorial Day.

The first leg of the Kansas City walk whittled down to two people, but the message was just as powerful.

"Memorial Day should be about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, whether it’s abroad or here at home," said Bert Walton, who led the pack. "Military, first responders and then also honoring their families, the ones that are left behind."

Walton is an Army veteran and co-manager with the organization. He walked to remind others Memorial Day is more than just a day off.

"You like to think that the nation would never forget the sacrifices made by so many, and it may not be that it’s forgotten, per se, but it may take a roll of less prominence over the years," Walton said.

As the group reached the end of their journey at the World War I Museum and Memorial, Walton said the participants were grateful to carry the load for those who can't.

"When you go through your day-to-day, you don’t always think of everybody who’s impacted by those we’ve lost," Walton said.

