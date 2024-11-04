Kansas City-area voters spend hours before Election Day in parks, polling places

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Voters across the Kansas City area spent the final hours before Election Day in a multitude of ways.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge spoke to both early voters and those waiting until Tuesday, all who agreed they're looking for peace amid election season.

"Especially with the state of America in general," said voter Lacey Knight. "I think it has been something that has been heavy or should be heavy on all of our minds."

Knight spent the morning at the park with her daughter, which is a routine of theirs. She said the crisp fall air was particularly peaceful Monday morning.

Knight plans to bring her daughter to the polls Tuesday while she casts her vote.

Other families at the park said they switched up their typical voting routine and dropped off their ballots ahead of time.

"It kind of feels good to have it be done and not have to go stand in lines and all that," said Katie Wilking, who is visiting the area with her family of six.

Voters in a similar position took to the Country Club Plaza for a leisurely stroll through the shops without the stresses of casting a ballot on Election Day.

The Boylan’s said they are hoping for a relaxing Tuesday, watching the votes roll in.

"We know we've done our part," Bridgette Boylan said. "And now we just wait to see the results."

Some voters waited for more than an hour at the Kansas City Election Board offices to cast their ballot just one day early.

Battling sprinkles and serious lines, they wanted to check it off their list of to-do’s to be sure of what their Election Day would look like.

"Peaceful, watching the TV and watching them count the votes," voter Dana Tyrone King said.

Polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

