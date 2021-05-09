Kansas City area weather radio transmitter down for repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area weather radio transmitter went down Saturday night.

The weather radio transmitter in KC (KID-77) is currently off the air. We are working to resolve it with the service company technicians.



Please find alternate methods to get warnings as storms move into the area later tonight. pic.twitter.com/3b24euKIVc — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 9, 2021

It's currently working to solve the issue but in the meantime recommends people find other ways of getting weather related information as severe storms are expected later on in the night.

The NWS recommended the following resources to people:

NOAA Weather Radio

Local television and radio

Wireless emergency alerts and weather apps

Outdoor sirens

Internet sites

Reaching out to friends and family