Kansas City area weather radio transmitter down for repairs

The Kansas City National Weather Service reported having outages to its KC (KID-77) radio station.
Posted at 9:19 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 22:19:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City area weather radio transmitter went down Saturday night.

It's currently working to solve the issue but in the meantime recommends people find other ways of getting weather related information as severe storms are expected later on in the night.

The NWS recommended the following resources to people:

  • NOAA Weather Radio
  • Local television and radio
  • Wireless emergency alerts and weather apps
  • Outdoor sirens
  • Internet sites
  • Reaching out to friends and family

People can also visit the 41 Action News weather forecast story for the latest updates.

