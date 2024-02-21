Kansas City artist pays tribute to Lisa Lopez-Galvan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community has poured in their love and support for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Sometimes we don't have the words to express our condolences. Deaunte Thomas is expressing his through art to honor Lopez-Galvan and the legacy she leaves behind.

"The one thing that I want the family to know from me is that I want them to see the happiness she felt," Thomas said.

Thomas never met Lopez-Galvan, but through his painting, he's learning more about her.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Rae Daniel

"This is the wrong time to learn about people," Thomas said.

Through the piece he's created, he's getting a glimpse of the woman who was a staple in our community.

KSHB

"I think this was the right image to capture," Thomas said.

In the painting, you'll notice the Harrison Butker jersey, music notes, Chiefs colors and you can easily spot her smile.

"I'm not sure it represents her, but it's a try, right?" Thomas said.

Thomas said he searched through social media to understand and know more about the woman behind the painting.

The three doves symbolize the three recent Chiefs Super Bowl Championships.

"We could've known her in a different light and [she] should've got all her flowers in time where she could hear them," Thomas said.

Each stroke is envisioning this woman's joy.

"It's symbolizing the memories and all the good times they had," he said.

He's hoping to alleviate some of that pain.

"If you lose your queen that's a big deal," Thomas said. "So just within her story, it's just crazy how a celebration turned into a nightmare."

His message to Lopez-Galvan's family is that the community is here.

"Maybe we can be able to be those arms you need a hug from or that voice you need comfort with," Thomas said. "As a village we gotta pick up our people."

Thomas finished the painting within 15 hours, and later gifted itto Lisa Lopez-Galvan's family.