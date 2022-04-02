Kansas City artist seeks firefighter who rescued him as a toddler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anthony Trey Loomis' artwork is inspired by his adventures.

The 28-year-old artist began painting as a teenager.

"He wants to experience and see everything, and then he wants to paint it," John Walker, Trey’s brother-in-law said.

Loomis is on a new journey. He wants to find the Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter who saved his life in 1995. He was just two years old.

"The only thing that wasn't burned on his body, was the parts that were covered by his diaper," Walker said.

Details surrounding the fire that burned more 85% of Trey's body are scant.

"He had damage to his lungs because the fire, to his voicebox [and] they had to rebuild it. His ears are gone. His hands are made up from other parts of his body. They're made up from his toes. They had to remove some of his toes and put them on his hand where he had something there," Walker said.

With Loomis overcoming such adversity he'd like to catch up with that firefighter.

"To learn, to know better, where the firefighters are," Loomis said.

It comes as Loomis will have his artwork on display and for sale at Studios Inc, in the Crossroads on Saturday.

"I'm just really happy that people will love it," Loomis said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to KCFD regarding Loomis. An assistant chief told us the likelihood of finding the firefighter that rescued him is slim.

However, they added that this happens to firefighters all the time, where you never know what happens to a person after the call ends and there are times where you wonder.

"You can't give up because, you know, life is too precious," Walker said. "And he's found out that life is precious. He knows it."