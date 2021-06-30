Watch
Kansas City Assembly Plant builds 1 millionth Ford Transit

Courtesy Ford
Workers at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo. stand in front of the 1 millionth Ford Transit built in the plant.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:55:52-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, built its 1 millionth Transit van Wednesday morning.

The van is heading to a Ford dealership in California, according to a press release.

The plant has been building Transits since 2014 when Ford invested $1.1 billion and added 2,000 jobs.

Ford announced last year that it would invest $100 million in the plant to build the all-electric Ford E-Transit, according to previous coverage. The facility will begin building the E-Transits later this year.

