Kansas City Assembly Plant builds 1 millionth Ford Transit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, built its 1 millionth Transit van Wednesday morning.

The van is heading to a Ford dealership in California, according to a press release.

The plant has been building Transits since 2014 when Ford invested $1.1 billion and added 2,000 jobs.

Ford announced last year that it would invest $100 million in the plant to build the all-electric Ford E-Transit, according to previous coverage. The facility will begin building the E-Transits later this year.