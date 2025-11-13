KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

—

Thousands of people in the area pointed their phones to the skies on Tuesday night to capture the beautiful lights of the Aurora Borealis.

Kansas City astrophotographer chases second night of Northern Lights

If you wanted to see the Northern Lights on Wednesday night, it was best to go north and away from any light pollution. That's exactly what Kansas City photographer Jason Seaton did.

"We're just waiting on those lights," Seaton said. "I know it will be worth it tonight, whether we get it or not."

Astrophotography is a waiting game that takes patience and courage from coyotes, if you're out far enough. KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne met with Seaton about an hour north of Kansas City.

Isabella Ledonne

"I knew I wanted to get out of the city," Seaton said. "You want to be out of the light pollution that comes with a big city."

Seaton is best known for his pictures capturing the lights of the Red Kingdom and the Chiefs. He's also been chasing the Northern Lights for years.

"I would have given anything to be able to take a photograph [Tuesday] night," Seaton said. "When I saw it, I was just amazed. I couldn't believe that the Northern Lights finally made it down here."

Without any additional lights, it was difficult to see the lights in the night sky. But after some patience, Seaton captured thousands of stars and lights.

Isabella Ledonne

"We're praying the weather cooperates all the time and that mother nature shows us what she's capable of producing," Seaton said. "I try to take photographs that do it justice. When you bring it back and you explain your scene to someone, they kind of get it. But when they see your picture, they're like wow, that is so awesome."

The Kansas City metro shared that excitement on Tuesday night with thousands of pictures on social media.

"I think it unites people, it gives people common ground," Seaton said. "I think just seeing people get excited about the same thing is very cool."

After years of chasing, Seaton finally got to see the Northern Lights.

Jason Seaton

"It blows my mind how big the universe is, it's unbelievable," Seaton said. "We're just this tiny, little speck."

—