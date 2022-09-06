Kansas City Auto Show returns to Bartle Hall this week with EV focus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Auto Show returns this week after a pandemic-fueled hiatus.

Electric vehicles will take center stage at the 2022 show, which begins Thursday at Bartle Hall and continues through Sunday.

“After two years of a global pandemic and industry challenges, we’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Kansas City Auto Show to experience the exciting technology and styling of the latest vehicles,” Marc McEver, chairman of the 2022 Kansas City Auto Show and principal at Olathe Ford.

Car enthusiasts are invited to get up close and personal with vehicles from Ford to Maserati with displays of all types of automobiles.

Through the new Electric Vehicle Experience, visitors will get a chance to ride around an indoor track on the main level in one of four vehicles — the Ford F150 Lightning, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Volkswagen ID.4 or the Kia EV6.

The Electric Vehicle Experience is free with a paid admission, but participants must be at least 8 years old and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

There also will be an informational booth, Evergy’s EV Charging Experience, to provide everything drivers need to know about electric vehicle charging.

Additionally, select Toyotas, Fords and Volkswagens will be available for test drives outside Bartle Hall as well.

Race fans also have a chance to meet NASCAR Cup Series drive Bubba Wallace from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Kansas City Automotive Museum also will have an exhibit with classic and vintage vehicles, while Subaru Loves Pets will be on hand offering pet adoptions.

Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on Sunday when the show closes at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 at the door for people 13 years and older or $15 when purchased online . Tickets for children ages 8 to 12 are $8, while children 7 years and younger get into the Kansas City Auto Show for free.

Free parking is available at the Liberty Parking Lot in the West Bottoms with a complimentary courtesy shuttle to and from Bartle Hall.

