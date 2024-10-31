Kansas City automotive parts supplier Sodecia announces temporary layoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An international automotive parts supplier operating in Kansas City, Missouri, announced temporary layoffs this week associated with the pause in production at an area automotive manufacturing plant.

Sodecia Automotive Kansas City, LLC, which operates a facility in the Three Trails Industrial Park in south Kansas City, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with state and local officials Wednesday that could temporarily affect 111 employees.

In the filing, the company said they made the announcement "in an abundance of caution" as its customer, identified as a "vehicle manufacturing customer" pauses purchases of Sodecia’s parts.

Sodecia, which has facilities across the globe, makes various automobile components for several different car companies.

The company says it anticipates the duration of the temporary layoffs, which are set to start on Dec. 30, 2024, would be less than six months.

"Depending on what the customer concludes, the employment losses could become permanent if the company is compelled to close the Sodecia Kansas City facility, but again, that determination has not yet been made and the Company hopes that will not be the case," Sodecia wrote in the filing.

Several automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturing adjacent companies have announced temporary layoffs in connection to the $390 million re-tooling of the GM Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

The facility is ending production of the Chevrolet Malibu at the end of 2024 and the Cadillac XT4 in early 2025.

Once the re-tooling is complete, the facility will begin production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Roughly 1,700 workers at the plant will be temporarily laid off during the re-tooling process.

—