Nearly 1,700 GM Fairfax workers notified of temporary layoffs during retooling

Chris Morrison
General Motors Fairfax plant resumes production of Cadillac XT4, bringing back around 1,400 employees.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The $390 million retooling of General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant will take the facility into the next era of producing electric vehicles.

As part of the re-tooling process, 1,695 Fairfax workers received temporary layoff notices this week.

The plant has historically assembled the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4. The plant will end the production run of the Malibu at the end of 2024; the XT4 production run is set to end in January 2025.

A GM spokesperson at the plant said workers were initially told of the downtime in May. This week’s announcement provided an additional timeline for workers.

The spokesperson said the temporary layoffs are a part of the re-tooling process to prepare the 78-year-old plant for its next phase.

The GM Fairfax plant will assemble the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle when the retooling is complete.

