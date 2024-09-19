Automotive parts supplier to lay off 444 employees in Riverside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another automotive parts supplier notified Missouri officials this week of plans to layoff employees.

The latest filing, made Monday, came from Yangfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd. The company plans to close its facility at 4110 NW Helena in Riverside in November 2024; 444 employees, including 398 union employees, will be affected by the closure.

The company describes itself as a supplier of vehicle interiors, including driver electronics.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

Last week, automotive manufacturer Adient notified state and local officials of its plan to lay off 172 employees at its Riverside facility. Similar to the layoffs at Yangfeng, members of United Auto Workers Local 710 would be among those affected. A request for comment from Adient has not been returned.

Earlier this week, Penske Logistics LLC, operating a facility at 230 Kindleberger Road in Kansas City, Kansas, notified Kansas officials it planned to temporarily lay off 70 employees.

A company spokesperson told KSHB 41 News the layoffs were associated with the $390 million re-tooling at General Motors’ Fairfax Assembly Plant in KCK. The plant has most recently assembled the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4, but the company plans to transition the facility to assemble the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Production of the Malibu is slated to cease at the end of 2024. The facility will cease production of the XT4 in January 2025.

The Penske spokesperson said its workers provide trucking services for the Fairfax plant.

On Wednesday, OPmobility, an international company also doing business at the Kindleberger Road facility, announced it would lay off 72 employees.

