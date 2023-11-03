Kansas City bars to open doors early on Sunday for Chiefs game in Germany

SHAWNEE, Kan — Local bars in Kansas City are gearing up to open their doors bright and early this Sunday to support Chiefs fans tuning in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Miami Dolphins all the way in Germany.

Among the many establishments participating is the iconic "The Other Place," known for their pizza and being a sports bar. Recognizing the dedication of the fanbase, the bar owners have decided to open their doors at 8 a.m., several hours earlier than their usual Sunday opening time.

"So normally we open at 11 o'clock," said Clayton Prestwood, Area Director of bar. "But we can't not have our fans come and enjoy in our location. So we're going to open at 8 o'clock, change our menu a little bit.

The decision to open early comes as the NFL returned overseas with the big match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The game in Germany has created a unique challenge for fans back home who want to catch the action live, given the significant time difference.

"The Chiefs are playing 830. Kansas City fans are rabid. They want to go somewhere, watch the game. They might not want to watch at home, so we have to offer that opportunity to come out and have fun with other Chiefs fans," said Prestwood.

In addition to the early opening, The Other Place has planned special Chiefs-themed brunch items ranging from breakfast pizzas to burritos and drink specials to enhance the viewing experience for fans.

"It's going to be exciting," said Prestwood. "The city is happy about it. It's just going to be full of excitement. There's going to be good energy in the air. Like you said, community just coming together, watching the game together.”

Aside of The Other Place, other bars and Pubs are set to open their doors early this Sunday as well. Some of those bars include:

McFadden's Sports Saloon located in the Power and Light District

Charlie Hooper's Bar & Grill in Kansas City

Red Crow Brewing in Olathe

Tribe Street Kitchen in Brookside

As Sunday approaches, the anticipation is building not only for the game itself but also for the community spirit that will undoubtedly be on display. Whether it's the early risers or the night owls, Chiefs Kingdom is ready to cheer, no matter the time zone, in support of the boys in red.