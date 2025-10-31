Kansas City-based businesses focus on affordable meals that stretch as SNAP benefits face uncertainty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As millions of Americans brace for potential pauses in their federal food assistance, families relying on SNAP benefits are seeking ways to make their meals stretch.

Taylor Fuller-Sims is a caterer and chef operating The Taylored Experience. She created a free meal guide called Stretch the Table to help families grocery shop for and cook affordable meals that last for days.

Kansas City-based businesses focus on affordable meals as SNAP faces uncertainty

"I wanted to be a resource in these kinds of times," Fuller-Sims said. "Just for families struggling period, these times are hard right now. But especially families affected by the SNAP halt."

One of her featured recipes is dirty rice, which costs her just an $11 trip to the grocery store, with portions to feed a family of up to five. The meal includes ingredients such as rice, ground beef, garlic, and onions—simple components that create a filling dish.

"Stretching means making a little thing go a long way," Fuller-Sims said.

The community support extends beyond meal planning. Lilly's Cantina owner Teresa Grado announced her restaurant will feed children for free starting Nov. 1.

The restaurant is also accepting donations in hopes of covering meals for parents, too.

"I want to make sure that we're all, they're all treated the same, and that they don't feel like it's a handout. It's just literally given with love, and that's all," Grado said.

For both women, these uncertain times represent an opportunity to step up and support their community.

"If we all are on the same page, these kids won't skip a beat," Grado said.

Fuller-Sims emphasized said this kind of community support is something she'll always provide.

"We have remixed and remade those recipes to be something that not only feeds you today, but tomorrow, and the next day, for different types of meals," Fuller-Sims said.

Several other businesses and restaurants in the Kansas City area are stepping up to help families affected by the potential freeze on SNAP benefits.

