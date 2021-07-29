Kansas City braces for hot day with temperatures hitting triple digits

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures expected to hit the triple digits Thursday, KSHB 41 News stopped by Chicken N Pickle to see how people plan to stay cool.

"Well, I’m going to get hydrated and maybe stay inside a little bit more than try to be outside,” Julie Lafreniere said.

For those who do plan to be outside, even at Chicken N Pickle, Pickleball Manager Jack Oxler said they'll make sure guests are hydrated.

“We’re going to keep water jugs filled constantly, even in our indoor we have garage doors open and there’s fan blowing all the time, so there is airflow through out the property,” Oxler said.

Even though it will be a hot day, Oxler said the pickleball games must go on.

“We did have someone ask about leagues, whether it was going to be canceled tomorrow night," he said. "There was some concern, but we are planning on going as is and keeping an eye on everything."

However, other customers said they might not be playing pickleball, but they’ll be keeping cool – and some will brace the heat.

“I’m probably going to go on a run as well too, probably very early morning before the sun comes out, so that’s what I’m going to do,” Ben Mayfield said.

Exercise also was a goal for customer Jonah Rivera.

“I’m probably going to wear all black outside and just have some fun, run a couple of miles, workout see how strong of a man I am,” Rivera said.