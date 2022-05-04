Kansas City business woman reflects on impact of Roe v. Wade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Roe v. Wade became a landmark decision in 1973, it protected a woman's right to choose and a Kansas City area businesswoman says it helped her succeed.

At 19- years-old, Lauren Conaway exercised her "right to choose."

"I had some pretty significant traumas and mental health issues that I was dealing with at a really difficult time in my life," Conaway said. "I was making very poor choices and the fact that I was able to make this one choice was a complete and total game changer for me."

She is now the Founder and CEO of Innovate Her KC , a group that empowers and connects professional women in the Kansas City area.

"I would not be the person that I am today, I would not be able to do the work that I do and I feel that it's important work, if I had a child," Conaway said.

Conaway worries what the future may look like if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

"Women will lose out on opportunity. Parents will lose out on an opportunity, families will lose out on opportunity. People will die," Conaway said.

Not a hyperbole says Nadia Igram, an attorney and doula .

"Even for miscarriages, there are certain procedures that happen that are considered abortive procedures and if those are are broadly overturned as well, if those are no longer accessible, that even an individual going through a miscarriage might not be able to have access to that service as well," Igram said.

The two women hope those taking to the streets may move the Supreme Court to reconsider their ultimate decision.

It was, after all, a similar rally to one held Tuesday evening that compelled Conaway to share her experience publicly last fall.

"We have to talk about these things because until we talk about them, there is a shame that is attached and a stigma that is attached to having an abortion," Conaway said.