Kansas City businesses have you covered for the perfect Super Bowl party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're one week from the Super Bowl, and whether you're hosting a party or attending one, small businesses here in Kansas City have you covered.

“Keep it simple,” said Jerri Brandon, owner of Brookside Party Warehouse. “If it's at your house, you want to have fun, too.”

Brandon said her shop is stocked for parties of all budgets and sizes.

“I'm planning for the biggest party in Kansas City right now,” she said. “I stocked up, stocked ahead.”

However, she doesn’t expect some items to last long. Brandon said Super Bowl-themed paper goods are limited — so get ahead of the crowd.

“I have all of these colors in every size: plate and napkin, table cover, silverware,” Brandon said. “Stuff like this you can keep in theme with the Chiefs but still stay in budget.”

Over at McLain's in Waldo, the bakery has been prepping for the Super Bowl like it’s a holiday.

“Super Bowl is now its own holiday in Kansas City,” said Cassidy Garr, director of guest experience at McLain's.

Garr said there are plenty of Chiefs cakes, cookies and cupcakes to choose from.

“This time of year, I would say that people come in looking for anything red and gold,” Garr said.

But there are some Chiefs items people keep coming back for.

“One of the most fun things we've experienced so far at McLain’s is people coming back to us and saying, 'We've ordered the Kingdom Cake, or we've ordered this, this Chiefs cookie set the past couple years for the Super Bowl, and that means it's good luck, and that means we have to order it again,'” Garr said.

Joslyn Brown at Shop Local KC in Brookside said there's something special about hosting a Super Bowl party when your home team is playing, so those special items make the party more memorable.

