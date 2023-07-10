Kansas City businesses out thousands of dollars due to recent burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Being an entrepreneur usually comes with its own share of headaches. Often times, they deal with problems they didn't sign up for.

​"Every time when these burglaries happen, we lose $5 to10,000. Minor things are $200-300 a day," A Midtown Market employee said. "We really want this to be stopped because it's really hurting our business."

This is just one of many instances where someone broke in and stole from Midtown Market near Westport.

An employee who wasn't comfortable revealing his identity to KSHB 41 said their pockets can only take so much.

​"We can't afford to pay the utility bills and the rent and everything, so it's really affecting us," the employee said.

They've had to choose between keeping the lights on or repairing the broken windows. The market can't even stay fully stocked out of fear they'll lose it anyway.

​"We're just going day by day to see if there's any help," the employee said. "If not, eventually we have to close it down."

More money out than coming in, and less than half a mile away, DVA Percent in Westport has many of the same frustrations.

"One of the last times he broke in we caught him," said Preston Nye, manager at DVA Percent. "The owner can't sleep at night because he's always watching cameras.

Nye said they've had every single window broken at some point.

"It seems to be every six days, so it's one of those things where I hope something doesn't happen when I wake up," Nye said. "Always waiting on that phone call."

The shoe store said they aren't at risk of moving or shutting down, but like Midtown Market, they want the suspects off the streets.

"It's one of those things where we've done everything we can, but he won't stay in jail," Nye said.

"If somehow the prosecutor, police or judge can keep holding them for a long time so they can't get out and do damage to this community that would help us a lot," s Midtown Market employee said.

KCPD was not able to confirm whether any arrests have been at the time of the publication of this story.

DVA Percent said they were told an officer might start patrolling the area overnight.

KSHB 41 also reached out to Westport's spokesperson to see if their private security company has noticed any issues or increased patrols. We have not heard back.

—