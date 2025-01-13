Kansas City businesses to hold party to help Los Angeles wildfire victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Varsity Club in the River Market hopes to get Kansas City in the giving spirit with a party on Thursday, complete with DJ’s and food.

The event is an effort to drive donations to organizations helping the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Caleb Roye, Dan Eaton, and Matt Chapman are friends in the service and music industries. Each of them knows someone impacted by the wildfires. Some of their friends have lost their homes.

The men decided to throw a party to drum up donations for organizations like Music Cares and the Pasadena Humane Society.

“We were all connected to certain people over there and so it just made sense and I’m glad we found something we could do so quickly,” said Roye, owner of Varsity Club.

Varsity Club and Disco Burger are donating 25% of their Thursday sales to organizations helping displaced California residents.

The admission price to the event is a donation to any organization helping people or pets in California.

“None of us have a whole lot,” said Eaton, event organizer. “But I think when we can give everybody feels so much better.”

The first of the year is typically a slow time for the service industry and there’s plenty of space in their schedule for a celebration of generosity.

“Things like natural disasters, friends in need,” said Chapman, Disco Burger owner. “That stuff doesn’t stop, so you have to be willing to show up whenever.”

The fundraiser starts at 8 o’clock at Varsity Club, 319 Delaware St. in Kansas City's River Market. The event will wind down on Friday at about 1 a.m.

—