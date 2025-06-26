Kansas City call center prepares for increased volume after LGBTQ+ line no longer an option

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Mental Health is preparing for a significant shift at the national 988 suicide prevention hotline.

Starting July 17th, the dedicated line for LGBTQ+ individuals will no longer be an option.

Currently, that specialized line is handled by national partners like the Trevor Project. Last week, the Trump administration announced it will eliminate these specialized national call takers for the LGBTQ+ community.

Kansas Citians can still call 988, but local call centers are now preparing for an increase in call volume.

"I'm angry, I'm upset. It's clearly a direct attack on our community," said Jae Moyer, LGBTQ+ advocate.

New data released Wednesday predicts Missouri will see 839 more calls and 421 more texts each month to the main 988 line.

"We want anyone that calls 988 to feel welcomed," said Kristin Feeback, CommCare president and CEO.

CommCare operates the 988 call center in 22 Missouri counties. Feeback said they are ready for the increased demand.

Call takers will receive updated training and have the ability to send mobile responders to LGBTQ+ individuals in need, a capability they didn't have before.

Feeback acknowledges the transition could be difficult for some users of the service.

"I want to validate your feeling of feeling that way. But I really want you to understand that now, things are going to be handled on a local level and we are very well equipped to assist with whatever needs you have. Locally," Feeback said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 988 hotline at any time to get connected to services or to just have a conversation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

