Kansas City celebrates 40 years of hope on National Cancer Survivors Day

On Sunday, June 1, Gilda’s Club Kansas City hosted a cancer survivors celebration for survivors, families, friends, healthcare professionals and community members.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City joined communities around the world in celebration of the 37th annual National Cancer Survivors Day.

On Sunday, June 1, Gilda’s Club Kansas City hosted a cancer survivors celebration for everyone — survivors, families, friends, healthcare professionals and community members.

“This is actually the 40th year of National Cancer Survivors Day, which is amazing,” said Amanda Trout, program director at Gilda’s Club. “It’s a wonderful thing to celebrate, and we get to see different healthcare partners, sponsors, community and nonprofits, and community partners come together to just share their resources and connect with one another.”

The need for cancer support and recognition continues to grow.

According to the National Cancer Survivors Day organization, in 2025, new cancer cases in the United States are projected to exceed 2 million, excluding non-melanoma skin cancers, averaging nearly 5,600 new diagnoses every day.

“We are really here to support the community," Trout said. "We believe that community is stronger than cancer, and we don’t want anybody to face cancer alone."

