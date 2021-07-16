Kansas City Chiefs host job fair as 2021 season nears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host a job fair Friday and Saturday to fill hundreds of positions for the 2021 football and special events season.

Job seekers have plenty of reasons for applying. Chelsee Powers is looking for a role on the cleaning staff, but it's the team that plays inside the stadium that motivated her to apply.

“I’m a big Kansas City Chiefs fan and you get to watch the game for free while you’re working," Powers said. "I mean, what’s better than working here?”

Rene May's motivation was a need for work. She lost her restaurant job a year ago when the business closed permanently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

May said during a year of looking for work, she has not had any success.

“I’ve had interviews, and interviews and you never hear back from them," May said.

However, she was selected Friday as a server.

“It means I can pay my rent," May said. "I can have a roof over my head now.”

A Kansas City Chiefs spokesperson said they've been in recruiting and hiring mode since mid-April.

The hiring event is for positions with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Events and vendors, and comes at a time when many employers have had difficulty hiring.

"As we were evaluating needs this spring and summer, we realized we haven’t conducted a job fair in years," a team spokesperson said via an emailed statement. "It made sense for us to bring all the different employers and work groups together for an event."

Event organizers said the list of open positions include:

50/50 Sellers.

Bartenders.

Catering supervisors.

Club supervisors and servers.

Concession cashiers.

Concession stand leads and supervisors.

Cooks.

Corporate event staff.

Dishwashers.

Environmental Cleaners – Event.

Environmental Cleaners – Seasonal.

Event security and staff.

Food runners.

Food service warehouse.

Guest service representatives.

Pantry coordinators.

Prep cooks.

Retail associates and supervisors.

Suite attendants and supervisors.

Tollbooth attendants.

Traffic directors.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online for open positions.

The job fair will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the North Club on the CommunityAmerica Club Level at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.