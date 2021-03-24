Kansas City Chiefs mural removed, but saved

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Chiefs mural on a fan's house has been ordered to come down in Kansas City, Kansas. But the mural is not being destroyed.

Chris Chancey painted a large Chiefs mural on the side of his house, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County said it violates city codes.

A long-time friend of Chancey - Larry Rodina - took the mural down Wednesday. He used a hole cutter to drill out the nail holes, so as not to destroy the plywood.

"It's a piece of artwork, and again, it's for all the loyal Chiefs fans that truly appreciate that," Rodina said.

The mural will go to his son's home, which faces Mill Creek at Table Rock Lake. It will be put away during winter months, but stay up for Chiefs Kingdom to see when it's warm.