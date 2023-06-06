Kansas City Chiefs offense to square off against defense in celebrity softball game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s celebrity softball game is bringing out the big names for a good cause.

The game, set for 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 9, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, will feature the Kansas City Chiefs offense facing off against the Chiefs defense.

Fresh off their visit Monday to the White House to celebrate winning Super Bowl LVII, the offensive side will be led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other offensive starts.

The squad fielded by the defense is well-represented by the Chiefs secondary, including L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid, among others.

Tickets for the first ever celebrity softball game are available on the KC Monarchs website.

Money raised from the game help benefit Valdes-Scantling’s charity, the Humble Beginnings Foundation. The foundation was established in 2023 to “help individuals in economically disadvantaged areas receive aid and resources to better themselves physically, mentally and emotionally.”

“Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, Florida, I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals,” Valdes-Scantling said in a release Tuesday. “My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community.

“Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am,” he continued.

Tentative roster:



OFFENSE DEFENSE Chris Oladukun L'Jarius Sneed Rashee Rice Charles Omenihu Patrick Mahomes Nick Bolton Clyde Edwards-Helaire Trent McDuffie Richie James Chamarri Conner Jawaan Taylor Kahlef Hailassie Jerrion Ealy Justin Reid Justyn Ross Chris Williams Jody Fortson Felix Anudike-Uzomah Darian Kinnard Keondre Coburn Wanya Morris Lamar Jackson Matt Bushman Malik Herring Skyy Moore Cole Christiansen Jerome Carvin Nic Jones Ihmir Smith-Marsette Phil Haskins John Ross, III George Karlaftis Isiah Pacheco KaDarius Toney Tyler Fryfogle Kendall Blanton Noah Gray Sebastian Gutierrez Shane Buechele

