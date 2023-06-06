Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs offense to square off against defense in celebrity softball game

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Royals Marquez Valdes-Scantling prior to a game against the Los Angeles Charger during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 12:15:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s celebrity softball game is bringing out the big names for a good cause.

The game, set for 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 9, at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, will feature the Kansas City Chiefs offense facing off against the Chiefs defense.

Fresh off their visit Monday to the White House to celebrate winning Super Bowl LVII, the offensive side will be led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other offensive starts.

The squad fielded by the defense is well-represented by the Chiefs secondary, including L’Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie and Justin Reid, among others.

Tickets for the first ever celebrity softball game are available on the KC Monarchs website.

Money raised from the game help benefit Valdes-Scantling’s charity, the Humble Beginnings Foundation. The foundation was established in 2023 to “help individuals in economically disadvantaged areas receive aid and resources to better themselves physically, mentally and emotionally.”

“Growing up on the south side of St. Petersburg, Florida, I saw children in economically disadvantaged areas and a large population of homeless individuals,” Valdes-Scantling said in a release Tuesday. “My family instilled in me the importance of volunteering and giving back to my community.

“Kansas City has welcomed me with open arms and I am excited to continue making an impact here on and off the field and showing the fans who I really am,” he continued.

Tentative roster:

OFFENSEDEFENSE
Chris OladukunL'Jarius Sneed
Rashee RiceCharles Omenihu
Patrick MahomesNick Bolton
Clyde Edwards-HelaireTrent McDuffie
Richie JamesChamarri Conner
Jawaan TaylorKahlef Hailassie
Jerrion EalyJustin Reid
Justyn RossChris Williams
Jody FortsonFelix Anudike-Uzomah
Darian KinnardKeondre Coburn
Wanya MorrisLamar Jackson
Matt BushmanMalik Herring
Skyy MooreCole Christiansen
Jerome CarvinNic Jones
Ihmir Smith-MarsettePhil Haskins
John Ross, IIIGeorge Karlaftis
Isiah Pacheco
KaDarius Toney
Tyler Fryfogle
Kendall Blanton
Noah Gray
Sebastian Gutierrez
Shane Buechele

