President Biden, Chiefs remember 'first lady of football' Norma Hunt at White House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House Monday to celebrate the team's third Super Bowl championship in franchise history. While it was a day to celebrate, it was also one of remembrance for the late Norma Hunt.

Lovingly dubbed the "first lady of football," the death of Norma Hunt, wife of former Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt and mother of current Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, was announced Sunday.

Norma Hunt is remembered as a trailblazer and "significant presence," per NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, for the Chiefs as well as the NFL.

The Hunt family did not attend the White House ceremony Monday, but her legacy and contributions to the game were top-of-mind.

President Joe Biden offered well wishes to the Hunt family during his address to the team, saying he and Dr. Jill Biden send their condolences to the Hunt family. He also held a moment of silence.

"We're missing one of the most loyal Chiefs fans there ever was," Biden said. "Norma was the first lady of football, attending all 57 Super Bowls."

Chiefs President Mark Donovan also spoke about the passing of Norma Hunt at the ceremony.

"Today our entire organization is mourning the passing of our matriarch. Norma was a joyful soul. She loved her Chiefs," Donovan said. "She was proud that the team had the opportunity to be here today.

"There was no one better to celebrate a championship with than Norma Hunt, from my personal experience, and I know for a fact that she would want us to celebrate it today."

