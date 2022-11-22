Kansas City Chiefs players pack holiday meal boxes for families ahead of Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Players from the Kansas City Chiefs teamed up with Harvesters - The Community Food Network and Hy-Vee to pack holiday meal boxes for Kansas City area families.

“We use these shelf stable, non-perishable food items during the holiday season to make sure families have what they need," said Stephen Davis, Harvesters CEO and President.

The team effort resulted in more than 1,500 meal boxes being created outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This is so important right now because we know so many families may not be able to do that," Davis said. "They may not have the food that they need to be able to sit down and have this Thanksgiving meal.”

Davis said his upbringing helps him appreciate the struggles many Kansas City area families are experiencing.

"I grew up in a family that lived paycheck to paycheck and struggled to make ends meet," he said.

Several Chiefs players took part in boxing meals including cornerback Trent McDuffie.

"I’m a huge person on family, so I’m constantly thinking about everybody out there who may not have it as I did growing up," McDuffie said.

Local Hy-Vee stores are taking non-perishable donations through Nov. 28 as part of Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive.

