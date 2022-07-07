Kansas City church vandalized 2nd time since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City United Church of Christ is rallying together once again to overcome vandalism against its support of the LGBT+ community.

In June, the church constructed a set of rainbow doors displaying the message “God’s doors are open to all” to celebrate Pride Month while responding to the vandalism of a rainbow flag in May.

Vandalism of the doors occurred overnight between July 6-7. The message of acceptance was covered with “pervs repentance,” and a rainbow flag was cut off of the church’s flagpole.

Church administrator Emily Stott shared with KSHB 41 that the Kansas City UCC alerted the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department of the incident, but the church does not have security cameras.

“We are hoping someone nearby has some kind of doorbell camera or something that might help identify someone,” Stott said.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the act on social media, calling it “disgusting” as it “has no place in Kansas City.” He also asked the public to message or email any details that could assist in a criminal investigation.

The rainbow flag destroyed in May was spray painted after decades of flying in front of the “open and affirming” church. Long-time member Curtis Filer said as a gay man, he was upset someone would try to erase a community.

“I felt sorry that somebody would feel that they needed to try to erase visibility of gay, lesbian, transgender, bisexual people,” Filer told KSHB 41 in June.

To combat the overnight vandalism, the church took action quickly.

With the help of neighbors in the surrounding area, KSHB 41 reporter Dan Cohen reported the repainting of the doors was nearly complete just before noon Thursday.

The paint work to remove the overnight vandalism at KC United Church of Christ is almost done. Neighbors jumped in instantly. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQhuWCCuAl — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) July 7, 2022

