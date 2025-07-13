Kansas City coffee shop owner says tariffs, economic pressures threaten business survival

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

A Kansas City coffee shop that opened five years ago is now facing economic challenges that threaten its future.

Anchor Island Coffee recently experienced its worst quarter since opening, according to owner Armando Vasquez. He worries five more years in his Hyde Park shop might not be possible.

"Definitely not five more years if things keep going the same way," Vasquez said.

The business is struggling with a combination of tariffs, high food costs and less consumer spending, making it increasingly difficult to break even.

But Vasquez says he's not alone in this struggle, as he's heard similar stories from other small business owners across Kansas City.

"It's not just us, it's other businesses, too," he said. "We visit other businesses, we talk to other business owners [and] I have friends that have businesses. And I talk to them, like, 'How is it going for you guys?' They were like, 'People ordering a la carte, a lot; people ordering water, a lot.'"

Many local businesses are noticing customers placing fewer orders, choosing smaller items and generally spending less money, raising concerns about long-term viability.

"We are right at the point like we already raised it to break even on food," Vasquez said. "So if we raise it up more, we're going to risk losing customers because I know our prices are not the best at the moment."

Despite it all, Vasquez isn't ready to close his doors. He's exploring options like extending business hours or expanding the menu to generate additional revenue.

"Our hope is to stay, but it's also ... we need the support of the customer base that will stay, keep us here, because this is our place," Vasquez said.

