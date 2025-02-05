Kansas City community advocate puts out call to action with 'daddy's on duty' breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Community advocates are calling all father figures to the breakfast table this Saturday with an event they named Daddy's on Duty.

For the third year, the free event will focus on strengthening households through tough conversations and providing encouragement to all men who identify as father figures.

The event is a collaboration between the Oak Park Neighborhood Association, KCOGs, Brothers Helping Brothers, the Full Employment Council and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

"I tell people all the time, if daddy was on duty, mothers wouldn't have to be in charge, and see, that's nothing against mothers in charge — I'm saying that we should be out in front of them," said Pat Clarke, the event organizer.

The event is from 8 a.m. to noon at the Buck O'Neil Education and Resource Center located at 1824 The Paseo.

