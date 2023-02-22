Kansas City community to honor fallen KCPD officer Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ at visitation, funeral Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City community is honoring fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ at a visitation, funeral and procession on Wednesday.

Muhlbauer, Champ and one pedestrian died in a traffic collision on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police say a driver sped through a red light at the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard and struck Muhlbauer's patrol car at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Champ and the pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Jesse Eckes , died at the scene.

Muhlbauer was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died at the hospital.

The driver who struck Muhlbauer's vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody pending further investigation.

The visitation for Muhlbauer and Champ will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Municipal Auditorium, 301 W. 13th St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Afterwards, the funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Citizens attending the funeral may park at the underground parking garage at Barney Allis Plaza, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees may enter the garage from Wyandotte Street, south of W. 12th Street.

Following the service, Muhlbauer and Champ will receive full honors outside the auditorium, and a funeral procession will be held.

Wednesday's procession will travel from 13th Street to northbound Broadway Boulevard. It will continue north on Broadway to the Buck O'Neil Bridge, before traveling onto U.S. 169 Highway.

It will exit U.S. 169 at Vivion Road, and will travel eastbound on Vivion before turning north on Antioch to NE 64th Street.

All vehicles, aside from vehicles carrying family and invited guests, will then continue past White Chapel Funeral Home, police say.

A separate procession was held for Champ on Friday, where he was transported to Rolling Acres Memorial Garden in the Northland, as several K-9 units from across the Kansas City area paid their respects.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced flags in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties will fly half-staffed for the fallen duo.

The Local Fraternal Order of Police launched an online fundraiser to support the wife and children that Muhlbauer leaves behind.

Muhlbauer served with KCPD for 20 years, the last three of which he spent with the K-9 unit.

In 2014, he arrested Brandon Howell , who beat two people to death and fatally shot three people in south KCMO's Woodbridge Community.

Champ was part of KCPD's K-9 unit for one year.