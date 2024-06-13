Kansas City continues preparations for FIFA World Cup in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, Kansas City is preparing to host one of the biggest sporting event in the world.

The city, selected as one of the host cities for the tournament, is implementing significant infrastructure projects, community engagement initiatives and hospitality enhancements to ensure an unforgettable experience for fans and players.

“We're really focused on creating our working groups and making sure transportation, security, arts and culture, and our heritage, and music and all that starts to shine through. So all those groups now are starting to get up and focused and running," said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the KC Sports Commission and Visit KC.

When FIFA World Cup officials look at host cities, they look at a series of requirements, one being transportation. Kansas City will utilize the streetcar as a method of transportation.

“We're over 80% constructed with this project. We're going to be done with the bulk of construction by the end of this year. Actually testing cars on Main Street later this year with an opening in 2025," said Tom Gerend, executive director of KC Streetcar Authority.

As all eyes are set to be on Kansas City, the city wants to make sure the world sees who we are.

“I think showcasing our heart is probably most forefront for us. I think that's what's been great about Kansas City and us leaning into the KC heart and the pride we have in that," Nelson said.

World Cup officials will began to make their rounds through Kansas City next year to make sure preparations are completed.

“I think this is where we need everyone to appreciate, even if you're not a sports fan, a soccer fan, an international soccer fan. It's our time to shine," Nelson said.

