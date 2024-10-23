Watch Now
Kansas City corporation uses creativity to drive food bank donations

Putt to end hunger
Abby Dodge
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — H&R Block hosted its third annual Putt to End Hunger on Wednesday afternoon.

Each year, the corporation's departments compete to create the most elaborate miniature golf holes with donations for Harvesters.

In 2023, H&R Block collected more than 4,000 pounds of food.

“For folks that might need a little extra help this year, it’s been a tough year for some,” said H&R Block Director of Belonging Leana Flores. “We want to make sure we are giving back and doing our part.”

Harvesters reported there are almost 340,000 food-insecure people in the KC area.

Last year, the food bank distributed more than 60 million pounds of food.

“The food insecurity rate does not seem to be going down at all,” said Kristen Fairbanks, Harvesters' community engagement manager. “It’s continually increasing. It’s even greater than it was during the pandemic.”

Harvesters said a $1 donation can provide one meal for someone in need.

“Everybody can make a difference with as much or as little as they are able to contribute,” Fairbanks said.

If you would like to donate to Harvesters, click here.

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby.

