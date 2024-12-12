Kansas City council approves $850K payment to battalion chief who sued city for discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved an $850,000 payment to a KCMO Fire Department battalion chief as part of a settlement on Thursday.

Daniel McGrath filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city, claiming after he was passed on for a promotion of deputy chief.

McGrath claimed in the lawsuit he was more qualified than the another firefighter who was chosen for the position, among other allegations.

During the meeting, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilmembers Kevin O'Neil and Melissa Robinson all spoke on the matter.

The trio requested more information on how the city is working to avoid making the same discrimination events in order to avoid legal risks like the lawsuit filed by McGrath.

As part of those discussions, Lucas, O'Neil and Robinson requested a presentation on the matter from the city's human resources and legal departments at an upcoming meeting.

