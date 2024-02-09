Kansas City couple heads to Vegas to cheer on different teams in the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 22 years of marriage, Marcelo and Debbie Valazquez usually see eye to eye on most things, but when it comes to football, they cheer for different teams.

"I've been a Chiefs fan my entire life, but I became a rabid fan, I think it was in 1996," said Debbie.

On the other side, Marcelo is a die-hard 49ers fan.

"We have one of the greatest football teams in America," he said.

"We had to learn from the very beginning how badly we could poke each other. And he learned very quickly you can't poke the bear, me, during the game," said Debbie.

"It is fun. But I don't like when they play against each other because it's always a rival," said Marcelo.