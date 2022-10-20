Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Lavogez suffers torn ACL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Thursday that midfielder Claire Lavogez suffered a torn ACL in the club's quarterfinal match last weekend against the Houston Dash.

While the team says she is expected to make a full recovery, the injury is season-ending, meaning Lavogez will be absent from any remaining playoff matches.

“We are incredibly heartbroken for Claire with this injury. She has been nothing short of an incredible teammate, asset and human being since she arrived in Kansas City,” general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “We look forward to her return and our entire organization will offer the full support of all our resources for her throughout the recovery process.”

Lavogez joined the team in July 2022. Previously, she spent many years with some of the top clubs in France — Montpellier, Lyon and Bordeaux.

The midfielder made her debut with the Current on Aug. 7, subbing in a 2-1 away win against the San Diego Wave. She then went on to play nine games, in which she started in seven, and played 50 minutes of Saturday's quarterfinal before suffering her injury.

In her first season with the club, Lavogez scored two goals and collected an assist.

Lavogez is signed with the club through the remainder of the 2023 season, with an additional option for 2024.

KC Current goes on the road to face OL Reign at Lumen Field in the semifinal match. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

