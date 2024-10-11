Kansas City doctor, daughter pilot supplies to North Carolina

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Medical professionals around the country made their way to the Carolinas after Hurricane Helene, helping treat people on the ground.

One Kansas City doctor used his knowledge of the skies to bring hope after the hurricane.

Centerpoint Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Darryl Nelson used both his medical training and pilot license to help those with the greatest need.

As a pilot, Nelson has flown countless missions to rescue animals. Last week’s passengers weren’t puppies, but supplies.

“It’s always something just to help,” said Dr. Nelson. “The gratification of using some ability you have to help someone else.”

Spending more than 20 hours up in the air is a hard task to take on alone, so Nelson brought his favorite copilot along, his daughter Emily.

“He jokes that it forced us into time together because once you are in an airplane you can’t get out,” said Emily Nelson.

Emily also works in the medical field as HCA Midwest Health’s practice manager at Lee’s Summit Neurology Group.

The Nelsons took on the assignment to fly for Operation Airdrop with a few hours notice. In the span of four days, the duo brought more than 2 thousand pounds of essentials to communities cut off by the hurricane.

“It was very gratifying and humbling from my perspective to know that we were touching people, unlike how my normal day is, that I will probably never know,” said Dr. Nelson.

Their job wasn’t without its own danger. Airspace was filled with pilots trying to help.

“I know it went through my mind a couple times, like, we’re both up here. You know, if something does happen we are in trouble,” Emily said. “We’re going to be in trouble with mom.”

Both father and daughter carried notes from their mom and wife with them on the plane.

Emily’s note read, ‘Emily, you may never know how proud of you I am. This is an important mission that you and your dad are on. Be safe. I love you to infinity, Mom.’

As they flew over cities, washed away, their purpose was clear.

“It definitely filled my cup in a way I was not prepared for because you don’t really grasp what other people are going through until you see it,” Emily said.

HCA, the Nelsons employer, is donating a total of $1 million to local and national relief efforts in the Carolinas.

