Kansas City donates nearly $47,000 for Gift of Sole program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People from across Kansas City recently helped to raise more than $46,700 for the Gift of Sole community event from KSHB 41.

In its first year, Gift of Sole raised money to help kids who may not otherwise be able to afford shoes.

The effort was a partnership between KSHB, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kansas City, the Urban Ranger Corps and the Scripps Howard Foundation.

“The generosity of the people of Kansas City never ceases to amaze us – when we put out the call, our audience stepped up in a big way,” said Kathleen Choal, vice president and general manager of KSHB & KMCI. “For the young people who will benefit from this effort, it’s more than just a pair of shoes. This gift will help boost their confidence and self-esteem, which can lead to improved behavior and better results in school. It truly is a win-win for everyone.”

The one-week effort in October raised enough donations to purchase at least 850 good-quality shoes for people who may not otherwise have been able to afford them.

“The generosity and willingness from our audience to stand behind this project truly means a lot,” KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes, who helped to lead the project, said. “The money raised will help so many more kids than I could have ever imagined. I’m very blessed and tremendously grateful to the station and the people of Kansas City for rallying behind this effort.”

Plans are underway to distribute the shoes to local kids in the coming weeks.

