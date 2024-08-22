Kansas City economist analyzes Kamala Harris' proposed ban on price gouging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to delve deeper into her proposed policies at Thursday night’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Harris gave voters a taste of her plans last week while at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"Most businesses are creating jobs, contributing to our economy and playing by the rules," Harris said. "But some are not."

Harris announced she plans to impose a ban on price gouging in grocery stores, among other policy changes.

She wants to place penalties on food companies who exploit crises, while supporting small businesses and helping the food industry become more competitive.

Elif Dilden, an assistant professor at Rockhurst University, said anti-price gouging policies can create a shortage of goods.

KSHB 41 News staff Rockhurst University assistant professor Elif Dilden

A potential positive outcome of Harris’ proposed policy, according to Dilden, would be increased scrutiny on large companies while the government monitors their prices.

Dilden suggested an alternative focus could be increasing competition.

“They should do something more about how are we going to make this retailer store, food industry more friendly to small producers because right now it is highly concentrated,” she said.

The details of implementation aren’t clear, which makes all the difference is a sector as volatile as the economy.

“The overall answer is it could work,” Dilden said. “It could also not work.”

