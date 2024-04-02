Kansas City Election Board predicts increase in voter turnout for Tuesday's election

KANSAS CITY — Poll workers in Raytown, just minutes from the Truman Sports Complex, were busy Tuesday afternoon as voters continuously lined up to cast their ballots.

“I always try to come out and vote because it’s a privilege and an honor to vote,” said Michael Carter, a Raytown resident.

The Jackson County Election Board said initial numbers for voter turnout weren't immediately available by Tuesday afternoon.

Kansas City’s election board predicted a voter turnout in the low 20 percent range. Those estimates were on pace throughout the afternoon.

KCEB told KSHB 41 a typical April election attracts about 8-13% of voters in the city.

“I’m at every election, so this isn’t just the one I’m at particularly because of question one," Teresa Grado said. "But definitely, we should all be out voting."

Grado lives and works in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood, which is located near the proposed Royals stadium.

"There are a lot of people who have talked about it up to this morning," she said. "I feel like this is very important, and there’s probably going to be some pretty large numbers today.”

Former Royals usher and Lee’s Summit resident Chip Chesnut said he has seen the need for a new ballpark up close during his decades at Kauffman Stadium.

“On the underside of it, it’s ugly under there and needs a lot of work," he said. "I voted 'yes,'" Chesnut said. “It will be hard to see it go but we look forward to something new.”

Chesnut said he makes sure to vote in every election, especially since retirement.

