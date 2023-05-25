Kansas City establishes commission to support immigrants, refugees living in city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council signed off on a proposal to establish a commission that will support immigrants and refugees living in the city.

In an 11-0 vote, council members created the Mayor’s Commission for New Americans.

The ordinance, sponsored by KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, took inspiration from the "Welcoming KC Plan" previously developed by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Next, five to nine board members will provide guidance on how to support new Americans.

This includes the promotion and support of immigrants and refugee populations, connecting non-English-speaking immigrants with resources and promoting communication between the city and immigrant populations, among other things.

