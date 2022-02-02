Kansas City families take to the hills for snow day fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With most of the major school districts in the Kansas City area taking a snow day Wednesday, families took to the hills to make the most of their day off.

KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon was out at the Brookside Hill to talk to families and "sledding experts" about the snow day.

Leon talked to two students from Crossroads Academy, which was closed Wednesday due to the weather, about their sledding adventure.

"I fell off the sled a few times and hurt my knee, but good," one of the girls said of her sledding experience.

As her friends took to the hill, she gave some expert commentary on their sledding technique.

Leon also talked to two St. Peter's School students who said that the hill wasn't too busy but was a little powdery for sledding.

The two boys challenge Leon to join them sledding down the hill, and Leon couldn't pass up the challenge.

While the reporter had a good start, she did end up falling off the sled halfway down the hill.

"I can't hang with the boys. That is too much for me," Leon laughed. "I tried to hang."

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively gave some pointers from the studio to Leon afterward.

"Sledding is a two-handed sport," Shively explained. "Sledding requires two hands. I'm glad you are OK."

